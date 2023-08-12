Video shows thief stealing Minneapolis woman's purse as she suffers medical emergency

MINNEAPOLIS -- New video shows the moment a woman says she had a seizure, lost control of her car and slammed into a building on Lake Street in Minneapolis. What happened next is shocking.

"The ambulance driver told me to calm down, sit down. You were in a really bad accident. You hit a building," Natasha Osborn said.

That's the first memory Osborn has after she had a seizure, causing her to lose control of her car and run into a restaurant in south Minneapolis.

"I just remember taking a left turn on Lake Street and after that, the next thing I remember is waking up in the back of an ambulance and the police officer telling me that my brother had my purse," Osborn said.

The only problem? Her brother was nowhere near the area.

After recovering from her injuries, Osborn went to the remains of her car to find her phone and found a bigger problem.

"I seen a whole bunch of charges from Capital One, my Target card and from my bank. And when I looked them up, it looked like, within ten minutes of me having the seizure and crashing into the building, they were racking up charges on all of my bank cards and credit cards," Osburn said.

Osborn checked with the restaurant and they gave her a video showing bystanders trying to help, but one reaches into her car and takes the purse.

"It's unbelievable how evil people can be," Osborn said. "'Cause I'm in the driver's side fighting for my life and he doesn't call 911. He wants to know what I have in my purse instead."

Osborn says it isn't even about the cash or cards -- it's about the irreplaceable photos of her children.

"Those things…they mean the world to me and they might not mean anything to anybody else but they mean everything to me," Osborn said.

Anyone with information about the stolen purse is asked to call the Minneapolis Police.