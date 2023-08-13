Metro Transit finds purse stolen from woman that had a seizure and crashed into a building

Purse found after it was stolen from woman having seizure

MINNEAPOLIS -- Metro Transit Police say they've recovered a woman's purse that was stolen after a medical emergency caused her to crash into a building in Minneapolis.

Video shows the moment Natasha Osborn says she had a seizure, lost control of her car and slammed into a building on Lake Street.

After recovering from her injuries, Osborn went to the remains of her car to find her phone and found her purse had been stolen.

Osborn checked with the restaurant and they gave her a video showing bystanders trying to help, but one reaches into her car and takes the purse.

Osborn said her only concern was irreplaceable photos of her children in her purse. She told WCCO she will find out if those photos were still inside when the Metro Transit office reopens on Monday.