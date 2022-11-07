These are the 5 most salivating sides for Thanksgiving

How to have a healthy Thanksgiving meal How to have a healthy Thanksgiving meal 04:51

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it. So besides the turkey, what side dishes are you looking forward to having?

Campbell's released its "State of the Sides" report for 2022 and the top five sides nationwide are stuffing (or dressing), followed by mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and macaroni and cheese.

According to the survey, roughly half of the U.S. would be fine with just side dishes on their holiday plate, and 73% lamented running out of space on their plate for all their sides.