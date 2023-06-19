"The things we see": Fawn found in passenger seat after driver pulled over for swerving

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. -- A deputy in Chisago County had an unexpectedly cute encounter during a recent traffic stop.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, a driver was recently pulled over for erratically swerving "for no apparent reason."

When the driver was pulled over, the reason was quite apparent.

RELATED: Rare albino fawn spotted near Lake Mille Lacs

The driver's pet fawn was "misbehaving" and jumping around in the passenger seat, the sheriff's office said.

"Vehicle stopped due to driver erratically swerving for no apparent reason….Nope, definitely not intoxicated….Just their pet fawn misbehaving/ jumping around." - Chisago County Sheriff's Office Chisago County Sheriff's Office

"While the fawn stared at the deputy, the owner advised she would be moved to her crate," the sheriff's office said. "The things we see."