Rare albino fawn spotted near Lake Mille Lacs

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

LAKE MILLE LACS, Minn. – A Winona couple caught quite a rare sight while camping Thursday morning near Lake Mille Lacs.

Julie and Mike Biggerstaff happened to see a herd of deer pass by a trail, and wisely pulled out a cellphone in time to film a lovely and unique young member of the group prance by.

albino-fawn-near-lake-mille-lacs.jpg
Julie and Mike Biggerstaff

"My husband and I were lucky this morning to not only see an albino fawn, but I was able to capture it on video," Julie said.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, albinism only occurs once per every 20,000-30,000 deer.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 10:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

