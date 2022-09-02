Rare albino fawn spotted near Lake Mille Lacs

LAKE MILLE LACS, Minn. – A Winona couple caught quite a rare sight while camping Thursday morning near Lake Mille Lacs.

Julie and Mike Biggerstaff happened to see a herd of deer pass by a trail, and wisely pulled out a cellphone in time to film a lovely and unique young member of the group prance by.

Julie and Mike Biggerstaff

"My husband and I were lucky this morning to not only see an albino fawn, but I was able to capture it on video," Julie said.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, albinism only occurs once per every 20,000-30,000 deer.