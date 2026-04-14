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The Lowry to close after 15 years on Hennepin Avenue

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
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Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

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After 15 years, The Lowry on Hennepin Avenue is closing its doors.

According to a statement released on social media, the Lowry Hill restaurant says a series of compounding incidents have made business unsustainable for the last few years.

"From changing consumer behavior to city specific mandates and economics, as well as prolonged and disruptive Hennepin Avenue construction business cannot recover," the statement says.

The Lowry's last day will be April 26.

The roughly 50 employees who work at the site will have opportunities at other locations operated by Blue Plate, which manages several restaurants throughout the Twin Cities.

The two-year construction project along the Hennepin Avenue corridor wrapped up in October. During that time, businesses in the neighborhood reported 40-60% drops in sales.

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