Minneapolis set to celebrate reopening of Hennepin Avenue after 2 years of "struggle" for businesses

Minneapolis drivers and bikers are in for a treat this Halloween, as the two-year construction project along Hennepin Avenue finally wraps up and two-way traffic resumes on Friday.

City leaders, crews and business owners will be on hand for a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. to celebrate the newly designed thoroughfare, which features bike lanes and wider sidewalks.

This completes the second phase of the project, focused on the stretch between West 26th Street and Douglas Avenue. The first phase, completed last year, centered on the stretch between West Lake and 26th streets.

While some work, like sewer lining, will continue through the fall, the majority of the construction is done. Those who frequent the stretch are excited to finally see the popular street up and running again.

"Super excited," said resident David Sasris-Fuentes. "I mean, Minneapolis is already like a great city to bike in, and so it's nice that it's kind of steeping more into my neighborhood. I mean, we have the Greenway a few blocks away, and it's nice to have another avenue to bike on safely."

Small businesses are also breathing a sigh of relief.

"We are pretty excited," said Sarah Rust, who manages Spectacle Shoppe off Hennepin and West 24th Street. "It's been a long summer of watching everybody struggle to find us again, so getting the cones off of the road and letting cars drive on it again, at least give people the idea of where we are."

This story will be updated.