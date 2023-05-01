The Killers, Imagine Dragons to headline inaugural TC Summer Fest at Target Field this July

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins on Monday announced the "biggest rock weekend of the year" will be headed to Target Field this July.

According to the ball club, The Killers and Imagine Dragons will be headlining a new two-day festival, called TC Summer Fest, scheduled for July 14-15.

RELATED: Keith Urban, special guest Lindsay Ell confirmed for State Fair Grandstand lineup

Lineup for Friday, July 14:

The Killers

The Flaming Lips

Death Cab For Cutie

Cannons

Lineup for Saturday, July 15

Imagine Dragons

AJR

Chelsea Cutler

EM Beihold

Talk

Tickets will go on sale this Friday. Click here for more information.

Let’s ROCK Target Field this summer 🤘! The Killers and Imagine Dragons headline the all new TC Summer Fest on July 14 & 15. This will be the biggest rock weekend of the year!



Tickets go on sale May 5!https://t.co/si0gCmj6tQ pic.twitter.com/usnWZFxqh2 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 1, 2023