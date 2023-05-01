The Killers, Imagine Dragons to headline inaugural TC Summer Fest at Target Field this July
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins on Monday announced the "biggest rock weekend of the year" will be headed to Target Field this July.
According to the ball club, The Killers and Imagine Dragons will be headlining a new two-day festival, called TC Summer Fest, scheduled for July 14-15.
Lineup for Friday, July 14:
The Killers
The Flaming Lips
Death Cab For Cutie
Cannons
Lineup for Saturday, July 15
Imagine Dragons
AJR
Chelsea Cutler
EM Beihold
Talk
Tickets will go on sale this Friday. Click here for more information.
