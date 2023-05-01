Watch CBS News
The Killers, Imagine Dragons to headline inaugural TC Summer Fest at Target Field this July

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins on Monday announced the "biggest rock weekend of the year" will be headed to Target Field this July. 

According to the ball club, The Killers and Imagine Dragons will be headlining a new two-day festival, called TC Summer Fest, scheduled for July 14-15. 

Lineup for Friday, July 14:

  • The Killers

  • The Flaming Lips

  • Death Cab For Cutie

  • Cannons 

Lineup for Saturday, July 15

  • Imagine Dragons

  • AJR

  • Chelsea Cutler

  • EM Beihold

  • Talk

Tickets will go on sale this Friday. Click here for more information. 

