Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Keith Urban, special guest Lindsay Ell confirmed for State Fair Grandstand lineup

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 17, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 17, 2023 01:32

MINNEAPOLIS -- Grammy Award-winning country music artist Keith Urban is heading to the Minnesota State Fair this summer.

On Monday, the fair announced that Urban, along with special guest Lindsay Ell, are confirmed for this year's Grandstand shows. They are slated for Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

RELATED: The Minnesota State Fair Grandstand: 140 years of magic

Tickets range from $52 to $87, and will be available for purchase Friday at 10 a.m.

Other acts already confirmed include The Chicks, Boyz II Men, Chaka Khan, Brandi Carlile, Duran Duran and more. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 8:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.