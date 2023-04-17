Keith Urban, special guest Lindsay Ell confirmed for State Fair Grandstand lineup

MINNEAPOLIS -- Grammy Award-winning country music artist Keith Urban is heading to the Minnesota State Fair this summer.

On Monday, the fair announced that Urban, along with special guest Lindsay Ell, are confirmed for this year's Grandstand shows. They are slated for Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $52 to $87, and will be available for purchase Friday at 10 a.m.

Other acts already confirmed include The Chicks, Boyz II Men, Chaka Khan, Brandi Carlile, Duran Duran and more.