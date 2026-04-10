Stage play in Minneapolis explores impact of immigration and displacement

At Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis, a new production is using the stage to explore the impact of immigration and displacement.

"The Jungle," an internationally acclaimed play by Joe Robertson and Joe Murphy, will run April 16 to May 3 at Mixed Blood Theater.

Directed by Mark Valdez, the production is set in Calais, France, known as the Jungle, which existed in real life from 2015 to 2016 during the height of the refugee crisis in Europe.

The play is a fictionalized depiction of the real refugee camp, focusing on a community of immigrants attempting to build a new life while facing removal from the government.

"Many people were fleeing their home countries because of war and terrorism," said Valdez. "This play tells the story of these refugees. Stories of how they got there, the community they formed when they got there and some glimpses of what happened afterwards."

Valdez said the story invites people to have a conversation about the cost of displacement.

"The play invites us to think about immigration. For us in the United States, we often think about immigration and we think about Latinos. We think about Latin America and South America, and what this play does is remind us that this is a global topic," Valdez said.

While the story is based on this specific time and place, the theme of displacement remains relevant, especially for people who lived through Operation Metro Surge.

"Connections between "The Jungle" and our time during Operation Metro Surge is that this is a play about the government deciding it doesn't want people in their communities anymore and the brutal efforts they take to remove them. That is our moment, that is what we've been through," Valdez said.

The production features over 20 actors portraying characters from a wide range of nationalities and backgrounds, reflecting the diversity of the real-life camp.

"There are 21 people in this play and they are people from all over the world. We have some people from Egypt, Algeria, Liberia, Israel," Valdez said. "We wanted the cast to be from all over the world. You feel what is personal and authentic, what is natural and really helps the storytelling."

For some cast members, the story resonates on a personal level. For Sophina Saggau, Operation Metro Surge inspired her to play a role in it.

"This is one where when I read the script before auditioning, I was like, 'I want to be a part of this.' It feels important. It speaks to the moment we're in. "

For Ahmad Maher, his character, Norullah, reflects his own ambitions.

"My character, being a young man, is someone who has a lot of dreams, hopes and aspirations that he isn't able to accomplish in his own country," said Maher. "I think Norullah is a dreamer at heart. He goes after what he wants and that's something I find in myself as well."

Valdez said he hopes audiences leave with a deeper understanding of the people behind immigration debates.

"Every single one of us, refugee or not, immigrant or not, we have complicated stories and complicated lives. This play reminds us, what if we brought some grace? What if we brought some compassion, some empathy, some understanding and just see each other as humans?" Valdez said.

Reservations for The Jungle are now open.