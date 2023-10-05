"The curse is over": Twins fans gearing up (literally) for postseason run

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins fans are preparing to do something they haven't been able to since the early 2000s – cheer on their team in another round of the postseason.

As the Twins prepare for an American League Divisional Series matchup with the Houston Astros, fans of the team are flocking to the team store. Their hope? Get the gear before the next round.

"As a Minnesota sports fan, there's always a bit of weariness, but it feels like there might be something special with this team," said Jeremy Lieberson of Woodbury, who came to the store looking for a Royce Lewis jersey.

Larry Marshall of Brooklyn Park had his eyes set on a bevy of Twins gear – he plans to take it international.

"I'm going on a cruise," he said. "I leave Saturday, and I need to get some Twins gear to wear on the ship."



Marshall settled on a shirt, hat, and magnet.

"I'm putting the magnet on the door of the cabin so that everybody knows when they walk past the door – we are Twins fans," he said. "As much as people talk about this is a Wild town, a Vikings town or a Wolves town, this is a Twins town when the playoffs are in town. There is no atmosphere better than this."