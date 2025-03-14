The city of St. Paul is preparing to welcome all who celebrate St. Paddy's Day

Crews are busy putting up tents as St. Paul is gearing up to celebrate St. Paddy's Day.

"St. Paul outshines Minneapolis on this day," said Pat Boemer, owner of Patrick McGovern's Pub along west Seventh Street.

The party begins at noon Saturday, that's when Luckypalooza gets underway.

"The guy across the street, Cossetta, and I created [Luckypalooza] about 10 years ago. And we used to close the street down and got everybody on the avenue from Kellogg to Walnut involved," Boemer says.

Luckypalooza got its start at the request of many of his younger regulars.

"The 21- to 31-year-old or whatever came in and they would always want to party on the weekend the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day," Boemer said.

So the celebration includes many of the watering holes along the avenue.

Burger Moe's has live music and here at McGovern's Pub, live DJs will keep you moving to great music.

"We've got a dj in the tent we got a dj on the patio we got a dj upstairs so you ve got a venue going just about in every part of the building and it fun," said Boemer.

This year, the street will be closed.

Barricades are ready to block traffic to keep all who celebrate St. Paddy's Day or weekend should we say, safe.

"There are a lot of people who are going to be coming this way and they didn't feel comfortable with having the street open a lot of drinking going on and so they think it safer especially after the New Orleans deal they are going to close the street which is a good idea for the city," Boemer said.

Luckypalooza begins tomorrow, and bars along West Seventh Street will celebrate St. Paddy's Day all day on Monday.