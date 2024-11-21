Thanksgiving turkey prices are down, but how is that impacting farmers?

Turkey prices are down 6% from last year, new report shows

Turkey prices are down 6% from last year, new report shows

MINNEAPOLIS — Downtown Minneapolis is a long way from the nearest turkey farm. But this is where Minnesota Turkey Growers see the fruits of their labor.

"Today is a special day where we have 20 lb turkeys here," Allison O'Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland.

They've joined forces with Second Harvest Heartland, and other organizations, to give out 200 free Thanksgiving turkeys and fixings.

"You spend a lot of time with the birds and now you get to see the people get the birds and take them home," said Jack Vlaminck.

The average price for a typical turkey is about $25 this year. That's 6% cheaper than last November.

Vlaminck knows that even with the turkey prices down at grocery stores, some families still struggle. He runs Fahlun Farms near Lake Lillian.

Illnesses, like the avian flu, are a constant battle for farmers like Vlaminck. And it's something that's impacted him directly.

Three years ago the illness wiped out one of his flocks. Thanks to grants from the Department of Agriculture, he and other farmers have installed lasers, which scare away migratory birds that carry the illness.

"That helps keep the spread of avian influenza away from our birds," said Vlaminck. "We haven't had a commercial case in Minnesota for about six months now."

Vlaminck said grocers cut turkey prices to get people into their stores. But he says Minnesota turkey farmers aren't really impacted by the cost reductions. While turkey demand is lower in some parts of the country, Vlaminck expects demand in Minnesota to remain steady, as long as they can keep their birds healthy.

"It's shields up and all faces at the ready because you just never know if something is going to happen," said Vlaminck.

Vlaminck says biosecurity practices at Minnesota turkey barns have also helped to cut down on the spread of bird flu.

Experts said demand is also down in some other parts of the country due to inflation, turkey supply and consumers using other meat options.