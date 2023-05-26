Thailand's full flavors on display at St. Paul's Songkran Festival

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The sights, sounds, and flavors of Thailand are on full display outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul this weekend.

This is the second year the capitol will become the background for the annual Songkran Festival put on by the Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota.

Organizers say it's the largest Thai festival in the country and is a late celebration of the Thai New Year that took place in April. It's also a nod to Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The event is free to attend and takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors will get to experience delicious Thai food, traditional dance performances, and fashion.

WCCO's Pauleen Le spent the morning checking out what's in store for the event.

The Amazing Thailand Restaurant joined Pauleen to share their papaya salad and to talk about this year's papaya salad eating contest.

Volunteer teachers Kanyapha Kwantongyen and Jiradet Aksonkong treated WCCO viewers to a traditional Thai dance.

Miss Universe Thailand 2022, Anna Sueangamiam, and Miss Thailand 2023, Chonnikarn Supittayaporn, helped Pauleen dress for the event in a traditional outfit.

