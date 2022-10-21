Terrance Leslie makes first court appearance in Maplewood toddler's death

Bond set at $2M for Terrance Leslie, charged in Maplewood toddler's death

Bond set at $2M for Terrance Leslie, charged in Maplewood toddler's death

Bond set at $2M for Terrance Leslie, charged in Maplewood toddler's death

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 26-year-old Maplewood man had his first court appearance Friday morning in connection to a toddler's death earlier this week.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office on Thursday announced Terrance Valdez Leslie is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the toddler's death. Leslie's bond was set at $2 million in court Friday.

A Hennepin County Jail booking photo of Terrance Leslie from 2017. Hennepin County Jail

Maplewood police say they found the 17-month-old inside an apartment Tuesday night. She was badly burned and died later at the hospital.

RELATED: Terrance Leslie charged with murder in Maplewood toddler's death

Doctors found signs of other injuries and believe the child was the victim of ongoing abuse.

Investigators think Leslie may have intentionally recorded himself hurting the girl.

"Very difficult. In my 22 years of law enforcement experience, I've never investigated a crime more disturbing or more heinous than this murder," Maplewood Police Department's Lt. Joe Steiner said in a Thursday news conference.

If convicted, Leslie could face up to 40 years in prison. His next court appearance is set for Dec. 1.