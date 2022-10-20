Watch CBS News
Crime

Maplewood couple arrested after death of 17-month-old girl

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Oct. 20, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Oct. 20, 2022 01:10

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- Maplewood officials say a mother and her boyfriend are in custody after the death of a toddler Tuesday evening.

According to city officials, emergency responders were dispatched at 7:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of County Road B East on the report of a 17-month-old girl with significant injuries.

Police and fire crews arrived and rendered aid to the victim, but she was pronounced deceased a short time later at Children's Hospital.

The mother of the victim and her boyfriend - both adults - were taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder, officials said. Formal charges have yet to be announced. 

The investigation into the toddler's death is ongoing. 

Details are limited. Police are expected to hold a briefing Thursday afternoon, so check back for more information. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 9:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.