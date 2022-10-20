Maplewood couple arrested after death of 17-month-old girl

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- Maplewood officials say a mother and her boyfriend are in custody after the death of a toddler Tuesday evening.

According to city officials, emergency responders were dispatched at 7:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of County Road B East on the report of a 17-month-old girl with significant injuries.

Police and fire crews arrived and rendered aid to the victim, but she was pronounced deceased a short time later at Children's Hospital.

The mother of the victim and her boyfriend - both adults - were taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder, officials said. Formal charges have yet to be announced.

The investigation into the toddler's death is ongoing.

Details are limited. Police are expected to hold a briefing Thursday afternoon, so check back for more information.