Chances for snow, freezing rain north of the Twin Cities on Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday will start off dry but a light snow (and potentially icy) mix will move into the metro as the morning progresses.

Accumulations will be minimal (1-2" of snow max), but if we see more sleet or freezing rain, it will cut back on those totals.

Regardless, untreated roads could be slick until we warm above freezing tonight into Sunday.

High temperatures will stay in the 30's through Monday — some much needed relief after this week's deep freeze.

Another disturbance will pass through the state on Monday. Snow showers with this system appear to stay north of the metro.

That system will drop temperatures back into the 20's around the middle of the week.

There may be another few opportunities for flurries through next week, but things largely looks quiet and not nearly as cold.