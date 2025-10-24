Teens arrested after handgun is found in backpack at Champlin Park High School

Police say two 15-year-old boys are in custody after a gun was found in a backpack at Champlin Park High School.

According to Brooklyn Park police, a report came in around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, where someone said a student at that school may be possessing a handgun.

School staff, as well as the on-site resource officer, eventually found a handgun in a backpack. The two teens were arrested without incident, according to police, and they were brought to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

Parents of students at Champlin Park High School were sent a letter by Principal Michael George, who said all students and staff are safe. In addition, George said a lockdown wasn't done due to how quickly everything was resolved.

George also reminded families that possessing a weapon, or look-alike weapons, on school property is a violation of the district's policy and will result in disciplinary action.

No other details about the teens were immediately provided. Police are still investigating the incident.