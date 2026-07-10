Teen faces weapon charge in fatal shooting at Twin Cities park

A 17-year-old boy faces a weapon charge in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen at a Twin Cities park on Sunday.

The 17-year-old from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, is charged with one count of possessing ammunition, a pistol or semi-automatic military style assault weapon, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at Hartkopf Park in Brooklyn Park, police said, and about 50 people were at the park at the time. The 16-year-old victim died at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, multiple witnesses identified the 17-year-old as the shooter and said he is a gang member.

Police staked out the teen's home on Monday and detained him when he left the house and entered a waiting van, the complaint states. Where the teen was seated in the van, police say they found a handgun in a backpack. The gun had an extended magazine and drum magazine, both empty, investigators said.

Police matched the handgun to spent shell casings found at Hartkopf Park.

Investigators found messages on the teen's phone in which he asked his mother to "turn my phone off right in the morning" and "how do I change my number." He also allegedly told his mother not to tell anyone where he was, and messaged another person that he "got into some I should of never did" and needed to "chill."

The teen remains in custody, and the killing is still being investigated.