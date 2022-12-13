Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in stolen car crash in north Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a teenager is fighting for his life after crashing a stolen car in north Minneapolis Sunday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:40 p.m. at 39th and Upton avenues. Responding officers found a 14-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries in a crashed Kia, per the Minneapolis Police Department.

The teen was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

Police said speed contributed to the crash.

Authorities connected the crash to a vulnerability in Kia vehicles which makes them easier to steal.