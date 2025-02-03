Teen killed, man hurt in St. Cloud apartment shooting

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — An investigation is underway after a shooting left a 17-year-old dead in St. Cloud early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. to the 200 block of Second Street Northeast to a report of shots fired inside a building.

When officers arrived at the apartment building, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds — one in the hallway on the first floor and another in the stairwell between the first and second floors.

The person in the stairwell, a 17-year-old boy from St. Cloud, was declared dead at the scene. The other person, a 19-year-old man from St. Joseph, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not announced any arrests.

"The suspects and victims knew each other before the incident, this was not a random incident," police said in a release.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or online.