Teen killed, four others hurt in overnight Chisago County crash

An overnight crash in Chisago County, Minnesota, has left one teenager dead and four other teens hurt.

The Lakes Area Police Department says dispatchers were notified of a crash just before 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Stacy and Ivywood trails in Chisago City.

Two vehicles, a Toyota Camry and a Toyota 4-Runner, were found near that same intersection by first responders.

Police say the Camry was driven by a 14-year-old, and two 15-year-old boys were in the vehicle. Meanwhile, the 4-Runner was driven by a 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old was with him, according to the department.

One of the 15-year-old boys died at the scene, while the other 15-year-old and the 14-year-old were flown to Regions Hospital for what are described by police as serious injuries.

Police add the 4-Runner's driver was also flown to Regions Hospital for what they say are life-threatening injuries, while the 18-year-old was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance.

No other details about the extent of injuries or the teens' conditions were immediately available. The names of the teens involved haven't been released due to family notification.

Lakes Area police say alcohol may have been a factor due to it being found at the crash scene. The State Patrol will be reconstructing the crash, while the Lakes Area Police Department is leading the investigation.