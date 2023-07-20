Teen girl missing from Swift County found safe

UPDATE: On Sunday, authorities said Priscilla Tena was found safe. Original story is below.

KERKHOVEN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Department of Public Safety seek the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

The agencies say that Priscilla Tena, of Kerkhoven, left her residence at 2 a.m. Sunday, and has not been in contact with her family ever since.

She has been known to go to the Willmar and Montevideo areas, officials said.

She's described as standing 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing just over 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. They did not have a description of what clothes she could have been wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Swift County Sheriff's Office at 320-843-3133.