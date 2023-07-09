Teen girl, grandfather from Minnesota killed in crash in Iowa
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa -- A teenage girl from Minnesota and her grandfather were killed in a head-on crash on a highway in northern Iowa earlier this month.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 18 in Floyd County around 3:50 p.m. on July 2.
The patrol said a 37-year-old driver from Minneapolis was heading east on the highway, while 74-year-old Steven York of Waconia was driving west. The 37-year-old crossed the center line, then tried to correct her course. York also tried to avoid a crash, and the two collided head-on.
READ MORE: Woman killed, man critically injured, speeding driver arrested after Robbinsdale crash: "So senseless and so tragic"
York and and 16-year-old Keira Duffy were killed in the crash. According to an obituary, Duffy was York's granddaughter. His wife was also in the vehicle. She was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries, as was the driver from Minneapolis.
Duffy was set to start her senior year at Hopkins High School in the fall, an online obituary states.
for more features.