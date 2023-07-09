Teen girl, grandfather from Minnesota killed in crash in Iowa

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa -- A teenage girl from Minnesota and her grandfather were killed in a head-on crash on a highway in northern Iowa earlier this month.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 18 in Floyd County around 3:50 p.m. on July 2.

The patrol said a 37-year-old driver from Minneapolis was heading east on the highway, while 74-year-old Steven York of Waconia was driving west. The 37-year-old crossed the center line, then tried to correct her course. York also tried to avoid a crash, and the two collided head-on.

York and and 16-year-old Keira Duffy were killed in the crash. According to an obituary, Duffy was York's granddaughter. His wife was also in the vehicle. She was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries, as was the driver from Minneapolis.

Steven York (left) and Keira Duffy Washburn-McReavy

Duffy was set to start her senior year at Hopkins High School in the fall, an online obituary states.