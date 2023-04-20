Watch CBS News
Teen charged with killing man in Minneapolis' Elliot Park neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A teenager is charged in the shooting of 34-year-old Antone Anderson behind an apartment in the Elliot Park neighborhood in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Charging documents state that Jackson Robertson, 18, arrived at his parent's apartment on the evening of April 3. Anderson and his girlfriend were spending time with Robertson's parent.

Robertson and Anderson allegedly got into a fight and Robertson told Anderson to meet him outside, charges state. Anderson had a knife with him and went outside to meet Robertson. His girlfriend then reported hearing a "pop" but did not see the shooting.

Police were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Anderson was taken to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Robertson was arrested on April 11 and in a post-Miranda interview, admitted to shooting Anderson. However, he denied having the gun that was used in the shooting and could not tell officers where it was. He does not have a valid permit to carry.

Robertson is charged with second-degree murder and carrying a pistol without a permit. If convicted, he could face at least three years in prison. 

