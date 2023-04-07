Antone Anderson, 34, shot to death in Minneapolis' Elliot Park neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS -- The county medical examiner identified a man fatally shot late Monday afternoon just outside of downtown Minneapolis.
Police found 34-year-old Antone Rico Anderson, of Hopkins, shot in the chest behind an apartment off East 15th Street and Park Avenue around 5:35 p.m.
Anderson died a short time later at HCMC.
Police Chief Brian O'Hara says investigators have several leads, but no arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.