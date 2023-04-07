Antone Anderson, 34, shot to death in Minneapolis' Elliot Park neighborhood

Man shot to death in Minneapolis' Elliot Park neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS -- The county medical examiner identified a man fatally shot late Monday afternoon just outside of downtown Minneapolis.

Police found 34-year-old Antone Rico Anderson, of Hopkins, shot in the chest behind an apartment off East 15th Street and Park Avenue around 5:35 p.m.

Anderson died a short time later at HCMC.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara says investigators have several leads, but no arrests have been made.