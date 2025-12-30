Teen charged in triple shooting on Minneapolis bus

A teenage boy is accused of injuring three people in a shooting on a bus in north Minneapolis earlier this month.

The 17-year-old from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault, according to a petition filed on Christmas Eve.

According to the charges, the teen was riding a bus near 36th and Penn avenues on Dec. 19 when a 21-year-old man boarded. Surveillance video showed the teen and several others "attempted to conceal their identity" when the man got on the bus, the petition states.

The teen then allegedly walked to the front of the bus and started firing before exiting the bus and firing into it through a window with a semiautomatic pistol.

The 21-year-old, a 41-year-old and a 62-year-old — all men — were injured and hospitalized.

Investigators said the 17-year-old was seen on Snapchat "shortly after the shooting wearing the same clothing and holding a pistol with an extended magazine."

Three days after the shooting, police searched a home in connection and found an extended pistol magazine in the same jacket seen on Snapchat and surveillance footage.

According to the petition, the teen is on probation for an attempted second-degree murder charge in a separate case, and is also a suspect in a Dec. 23 killing.

Note: The video above originally aired Dec. 23, 2025, before the teen was charged.