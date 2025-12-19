3 injured after individual shoots at Metro Transit bus in north Minneapolis, police say

Three people are in the hospital after an individual shot at a Metro Transit bus in north Minneapolis on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting at 36th Avenue North and North Penn Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to Metro Transit Police. They found three people on the bus who were injured. All three were taken to the hospital.

As of Friday evening, one person is in critical but stable condition. Police said the two others suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

Investigators said the shooter was on the bus, but got off before shooting at it.

Video at the scene showed a bus window that appeared to have been shattered.

Police were searching for the shooter on Friday evening.

Details of what led up to the shooting have not yet been disclosed by investigators.

