Teen boy charged in south metro school threats

A 16-year-old boy faces charges in connection with a series of threats against schools in the southern Twin Cities suburbs, court documents show.

Independent School District 196, which covers Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan and parts of surrounding communities, closed five schools on Tuesday after the threats were reported Monday night: Apple Valley High School, Eagan High School, Rosemount High School, Eastview High School, and the School of Environmental Studies, a magnet school for juniors and seniors.

Two high schools in neighboring District 191— Burnsville High School and Burnsville Alternative High School — were also closed as a precaution.

The teenage boy was arrested Tuesday in Eagan, Minnesota, after a trace of social media posts led authorities to him. Police found no weapons while executing a search warrant.

Charges said the boy initially denied posting the threats, then said "he made the posts because an unknown person forced him to do it." When investigators asked about who forced him to do it, he "did not provide further information on this individual, and the tone and demeanor indicated this allegation was not true," according to charges.

The boy faces four felony counts of threats of violence.