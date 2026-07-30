Watch CBS News
Crime

Teen arrested in Illinois in connection with fatal shooting at Twin Cities park

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

A second person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager at a park in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, earlier this month.

A 16-year-old was shot and killed at Hartkopf Park the night of July 5, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with a weapon violation days later. 

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested another 17-year-old in Peoria, Illinois, police said. That teen is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Charging documents filed against the first teen said multiple witnesses identified him as the shooter and a gang member. About 50 people were at the park when the killing occurred.

Brian Turk lives in the neighborhood near the park and said it's usually pretty quiet after sunset, except around the Fourth of July.

"I was going to bed around 10, there was people at the gazebo shelter area and then there were fireworks being let off and so that was all I heard, saw," Turk said. "And then it was just flashing lights after 11 o'clock when I woke up."

Jason Rantala contributed to this report.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue