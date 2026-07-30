Teen arrested in Illinois in connection with fatal shooting at Twin Cities park

A second person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager at a park in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, earlier this month.

A 16-year-old was shot and killed at Hartkopf Park the night of July 5, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with a weapon violation days later.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested another 17-year-old in Peoria, Illinois, police said. That teen is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Charging documents filed against the first teen said multiple witnesses identified him as the shooter and a gang member. About 50 people were at the park when the killing occurred.

Brian Turk lives in the neighborhood near the park and said it's usually pretty quiet after sunset, except around the Fourth of July.

"I was going to bed around 10, there was people at the gazebo shelter area and then there were fireworks being let off and so that was all I heard, saw," Turk said. "And then it was just flashing lights after 11 o'clock when I woke up."