Taste of Minnesota 2026 to celebrate renowned Minneapolis food scene

This year's Taste of Minnesota festival will "celebrate Minneapolis' rise as a global food destination" with dozens of dishes, live music and more.

The theme for the 2026 event is "100 Ways to Taste Minnesota." Organizers say that number includes "restaurants, food trucks, makers and community experiences."

The annual festival in downtown Minneapolis has become "the state's biggest Fourth of July weekend celebration," organizers said.

This year's food vendors include local favorites such as Soul Bowl, The Anchor Fish and Chips, Pimento Jamaican Kitchen and many more. The festival has a full list on its website.

The music lineup features Polica, Gully Boys, Dessa, Brother Ali, Ant and more.

There will also be arts and other goods for sale, psychic readings, adoptable dogs and more miscellanea at Taste of Minnesota.

The free festival takes place July 3 and 4 on Nicollet Mall and Washington Avenue.

This year will mark the third Taste of Minnesota. Last year, the festival reached capacity before rapper Ludacris took the stage to perform, leaving some ticketholders on the outside looking in. About 135,000 people attended last year's event.