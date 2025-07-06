Ticketholders frustrated after Taste of Minnesota reaches capacity, turns people away

Growing frustrations from Taste of Minnesota ticketholders after many were turned away Sunday.

People reported waiting outside the outdoor festival in Minneapolis and waiting to get in when others left. However, they were not let inside.

Organizers say the event reached capacity before Ludacris took the stage as a headliner. They said capacity was set by public safety, not Taste of Minnesota.

The event says 60,000 people attended the festival on Saturday. 75,000 attended on Sunday.

As a result, organizers say they plan to make ticket adjustment for next year.

