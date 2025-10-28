Hundreds of Minnesota Target employees to be laid off amid restructuring, notices show

More than 800 Minnesota-based Target employees will lose their jobs amid a massive restructuring effort by the mega retailer, according to documents filed to the state's employment department.

Target notified the Department of Employment and Economic Development on Tuesday it intends to permanently lay off 528 employees from its downtown Minneapolis location and another 287 from its Brooklyn Park outpost. The layoffs affect multiple departments and workers across the corporate hierarchy, from associates and assistants to managers and directors, the notice said.

The layoffs will take effect Jan. 3, 2026, Target said.

The retailer announced last week it would eliminate about 1,800 corporate positions, reducing its global workforce by about 8%. Target said about 1,000 people would be laid off, while 800 open roles will go unfilled.

Incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke told employees in an email the move is part of an effort to "move faster and simplify how we work."

"I know the real impact this has on our team, and it will be difficult," Fiddelke said. "And, it's a necessary step in building the future of Target and enabling the progress and growth we all want to see."

Fiddelke was announced as the successor to current CEO Brian Cornell after another quarter of sluggish results, with Target reporting a 21% drop in net income for the period ending Aug. 2.

Earlier this year, Target mandated its commercial unit employees return to working in the office at least three days a week.