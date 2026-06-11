Target Field concessions workers set strike date for Twins-Dodgers matchup

Hundreds of concessions workers at Target Field say they're planning a strike starting next week, when the Los Angeles Dodgers come to play the Minnesota Twins.

Last month, 81% of the 500 union members with Unite Here Local 17 voted to authorize a strike, seeking higher wages and better benefits. On Thursday, the concessions workers, employed by Delaware North Company, announced they plan to strike on June 22 if a deal isn't reached before then.

The Twins are scheduled to take on the Dodgers, the defending World Series champions that day. Union members are asking fans to bring their own food to the game and not cross the picket line to buy food and drink.

WCCO

"For the last few months, we've been in contract bargaining and the workers here have been committed to bargaining in good faith and to coming to an agreement," said Sheigh Freeberg with the union.

Union leaders say it's the first strike to happen at a major league stadium in Minnesota.

"At the last negotiation the company gave us a proposal where concession workers like myself will stay at minimum wage while other workers would only get a 50-cent raise. We know how much money this company makes and it is a very insulting proposal to bring such small increase," said concessions worker Nariel Green.

WCCO reached out to Delaware North Company for comment, but has not heard back.