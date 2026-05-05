Concessions workers at Target Field overwhelmingly authorize strike

Concessions workers at Target Field have voted to authorize a strike as they seek higher wages and better benefits.

Roughly 81% of the 500 union members with Unite Here Local 17 supported the strike authorization. The workers, employed by Delaware North Company, say they're tired of low wages, no health insurance and lack of job protections.

"It feels like ever since I've been working here the pay has literally been the same. Nothing has changed. I can't even pay my rent with the check that I get," said Ari, a stand lead at the stadium who has been working for five years.

Unite Here 17 says it's the first time that workers at Target Field have taken a strike vote.

"The Twins Organization needs to hold their concessionaire Delaware North Company accountable and tell them to settle a fair contract or they will face a strike," said Sheigh Freeberg, a secretary treasurer with the union.

The union committee can now call a strike at any time, organizers say.

WCCO has reached out to Delaware North Company for comment.