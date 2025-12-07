Minneapolis mayor calls ICE operation targeting undocumented Somalis "chaotic"

Fear and uncertainty continue as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues its intensified focus on the Twin Cities' Somali community.

ICE said Friday that 12 immigrants, five of them Somali, have been detained as a result of "Operation Metro Surge." But immigrant rights groups and attorneys say the number of detainees is much higher.

Opposition to ICE actions is widespread among Democratic elected officials throughout the state, though nowhere more than in Minneapolis, home to the state's largest Somali population.

Days after the announcement of "Operation Metro Surge," Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order barring ICE from using any city-owned spaces, like parking lots for staging areas.

President Trump called Frey a fool this week for saying he is proud of our Somali community.

"We know that it is a chaotic operation," Frey said. "We know that the work they are doing seems to be somewhat scattered and, at times, it doesn't seem like federal agents know what they are doing themselves."

Last month, ICE conducted a similar operation in Charlotte, North Carolina, arresting more than 250 people in just days. Frey says that has not happened here because so many Somalis are here legally.

"They are American citizens, that is an important fact that is ultimately going missed. It's not like you can go and deport a whole bunch of people that are here legally, that are American citizens," Frey said.

Frey says the city gets no information ahead of the raids and Minneapolis police respond to an ICE raid only to ensure crowd control and public safety, as they did in June on Lake Street when federal officers serving a search warrant faced angry protests.

But that's a difficult balancing act.

"Our police will not coordinate with federal agents for immigration enforcement work, but the presence of ICE agents don't make our cops not cops," Frey said. "Our police still need to be in our city to make sure things are peaceful, to prevent people from getting hurt, to prevent property from being destroyed."

ICE has not said how long they expect the Minnesota-based operation to continue.

