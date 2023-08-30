Talking Points: Politics on a stick at the Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Sandwiched in between the food, rides and music at the fair you will see political signs, booths and even politicians.

In this edition of Talking Points, Esme Murphy spoke with GOP and DFL voters ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election.

When you go to these political booths you will find it's all already about 2024 and a possible rematch of 2020 with former President Donald Trump against President Joe Biden. The Iowa Republican caucus are just more than four months away.

At the GOP booth, Murphy found rousing support for Trump, and like Wendy Fredlund of Cambridge, little to no concerns about his four indictments.

"I think it's the Democrats going after him, is what I feel like," said Fredlund. "And I feel they won't be happy til he's in jail for the rest of his life."

Currently there at 12 candidates running for the GOP nomination, but Fredlund says she'll support Trump again because of his handling of the economy.

Over at the DFL booth, voters like Joel Heller of Duluth are all in for President Biden, despite concerns from other Democrats.

"No, I don't personally, because what is there to be concerned about? Conceivable right things, he's passing legislation," Heller said.

One concern many on booth sides have pointed out is Biden's age. If Biden wins the 2024 election and serves out his entire term, he would be 86 years old at the end of his presidency in January 2029.

"Some could say the same thing for Donald Trump. They should be more concerned about somebody indicted, you know," Heller said.

Democratic analyst Abou Amara says a 2020 rematch can help Biden win again, especially if age is a concern for voters.

"If it ultimately ends up being Donald Trump versus Joe Biden, he is really gonna be neutralized, because both of them, neither of them are spring chickens," Amara said.

Republican analyst Amy Koch worries the issue of abortion will impact the 2024 election.

"We cannot keep hemorrhaging women, we cannot continue to not listen to Republican women when they speak on this issue," Koch said.

Minnesota voters will cast their votes in just over six months on Super Tuesday, March 5. That's the day after Trump is supposed to go on trial in federal court.

The Wisconsin primary is seven months away on April 2.

Talking Points airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., live on CBS News Minnesota.