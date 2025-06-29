Pride celebrations shadowed by concern amid recent attacks on LGBTQ+ people, rights

As Twin Cities Pride wraps up the weekend, the celebration has been shadowed by concern and even attacks on LGBTQ+ people.

Other than being a little waterlogged and windblown, this year's Twin Cities Pride celebration has been as big and as bold as ever.

The exhibits and entertainment drew eager crowds, and the Pride parade once again brought thousands to downtown Minneapolis.

But tempering the festivities are recent attacks on the LGBTQ+ community here in the Twin Cities and across the nation.

Surveillance video captured one of 30 incidents of pride flags that have been stolen or vandalized in St Paul. Pride flags have also been ripped down in other communities, including Atlanta, Boston and in Colorado.

"I think it proves even more so we are here and why we need to be vocal and why festivals and parades are so important," Andi Otto, executive director of Twin Cities Pride, said. "And we have to show the world we are stronger together and we are not going anywhere."

The latest FBI statistics are alarming: 20% of hate crimes are against LGBTQ+ people, and bias incidents are up 46%. Nationwide, attacks based on sexual orientation are up 23%, and attacks based on gender identity are up 16%.

This all comes as the Trump administration has announced new policies and regulations for the LGBTQ+ community. Government agencies have scrubbed web pages, including resources from government agencies. Funding for HIV research has been cut. Transgender policies have changed dramatically, in keeping with the president's position that there are only two genders: male and female.

"As a person who is part of that community myself, it's hard to hear and it's hard to, you know, think you are being targeted just for being yourself," Otto said.

Otto says the Twin Cities community is defiant, that they will continue to be on offense and nothing shows that more than this weekend's Pride festivities.

