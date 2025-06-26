Neighbors frustrated after Pride flags vandalized in St. Paul neighborhood

Over a dozen pride flags vandalized in St. Paul

More than a dozen Pride flags were vandalized in a St. Paul neighborhood in the span of two days.

St. Paul police say they have received 16 reports of damage to Pride flags in the Highland Park and Macalester-Groveland neighborhood earlier this week.

Homeowners say most of the damage happened overnight.

Kelly Sofio called the theft of her rainbow flag troubling, and considered displaying an even bigger show of support.

"Anger, disappointment, and an immediate feeling to find my old flag and put it out. And then honestly, paint the house rainbow," said Sofio.

Investigators are urging residents to check their own porch cameras for any clues. They're wondering if the same masked troublemaker struck over and over again.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul police.