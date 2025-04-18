Syphilis cases among newborns in Wisconsin up by nearly 1,500% since 2019, officials say

Wisconsin health officials are calling a significant spike in congenital syphilis over the last several years "especially concerning."

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services released a report that shows overall rates of sexually transmitted infections are decreasing, but "continue to be high throughout the state." There were over 31,500 reports of STIs in 2024, with over half being people between 15 and 24 years old.

Cases of congenital syphilis — an STI passed to a baby during pregnancy — increased by 1,450% in the state since 2019. Health officials say there were 31 cases of babies born with syphilis in 2024, up from 24 the year before.

Health officials say up to 40% of babies with syphilis could be stillborn or die after birth.

"While we can celebrate that overall levels are decreasing, STIs continue to impact Wisconsin residents across the state, and the increase of congenital syphilis is especially concerning," State Health Officer Paula Tran said. "Fortunately, STIs are preventable. This requires us all to ensure that people have access to accurate, age-appropriate education about sexual health alongside quality health services that support timely testing and treatment."

The report was released amid STI Awareness Week, with the DHS saying it highlights the importance of prevention, testing and treatment of the infections.

"Talking with sexual partners about their history, getting tested, and using protection methods are the best ways to safeguard your sexual health and well-being," the DHS said in a statement.

More information can be found on the department's STD page, which will also be updated with additional STI data.