3 hospitalized after SUV collides with bus in Minneapolis, Metro Transit police say

Three people are in the hospital after an SUV collided with a Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis on Monday night.

Metro Transit police say officers responded to the crash at the intersection of East 34th Street and Bloomington Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

The bus was crossing through the intersection when a motorist in an SUV collided with it "at a high rate of speed," police say.

The drivers of the bus and the SUV, and a bus passenger were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The crash is under investigation.