SUV being chased by deputies nearly hits Roseville apartment building

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – There was an all-out, high-speed chase Wednesday night to try and stop a driver who was ripping through Ramsey County.

Several deputies were right behind an SUV for miles, as the driver managed to dodge other vehicles and spike strips, before pulling off on Lexington Avenue in Roseville.

CBS

Minutes later, WCCO cameras found the SUV had crashed off the road, just feet from an apartment building, and it was missing a wheel. It also appeared to have knock down a tree. Someone was also seen in the back of an ambulance.

WCCO has reached out to the sheriff's office for a comment.