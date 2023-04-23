Suspected impaired driver flips vehicle while fleeing trooper in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Minn. – A motorist suspected of driving under the influence is in custody after fleeing a traffic stop and flipping their vehicle in Monticello Saturday evening.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper pulled over the driver at about 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 94.
The driver stopped, but fled "after a brief interaction" with the trooper, and crashed soon after. The state patrol says the trooper didn't chase them.
The driver was arrested, and is awaiting criminal charges.
