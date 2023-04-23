Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspected impaired driver flips vehicle while fleeing trooper in Monticello

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Evening of April 22, 2023
WCCO digital update: Evening of April 22, 2023 01:19

MONTICELLO, Minn. – A motorist suspected of driving under the influence is in custody after fleeing a traffic stop and flipping their vehicle in Monticello Saturday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper pulled over the driver at about 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 94. 

impaired-driver-rolls-car-on-i-94-in-monticello.png
MnDOT

The driver stopped, but fled "after a brief interaction" with the trooper, and crashed soon after. The state patrol says the trooper didn't chase them.

The driver was arrested, and is awaiting criminal charges.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 22, 2023 / 9:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.