Crime

Suspect in 2021 fatal shooting outside Brooklyn Park market arrested in Virginia

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man has been arrested in Virginia in connection to a fatal 2021 Brooklyn Park shooting.

Alameen Allah Shabazz was shot outside the Nice Family African Market on June 22, 2021. At the time, witnesses said that a man sitting in a car shot Shabazz, who was walking in front of the store. Shabazz was pronounced dead at a hospital soon after.

The suspect was found in Bedford County, Virginia on Wednesday and was taken into custody. He is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 11:10 AM

