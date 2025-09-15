Family remembers man fatally hit by car while working on road in rural Scott County

On Sept. 8, 44-year-old Joe Norgaard was surveying a rural stretch of highway, Texas Avenue & 230th Street East in New Market Township, just before noon. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a 58-year-old motorist fatally hit Norgaard while he was doing his work.

"It's the thing you're the most scared of, that's the call that you're the most scared of," said Courtney Norgaard, the widow of Joe Norgaard.

She says Joe Norgaard had just gotten this job and it was a big promotion for him. Now, she is left to raise their two sons, Henry and Magnus, alone.

"His amazing super dad powers ... no one could match them," said Courtney Norgaard.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the vehicle that killed Norgaard was not impaired, pulled over to call 911, and cooperated with investigators. Despite all that, the Norgaard family is frustrated.

"This man is with his family, and Joe isn't," said Courtney Norgaard, "I don't know if there is any justice. There's nothing that could replace him."

She remembers Joe Norgaard through the passion project he leaves behind — his garden.

"[The garden] was his pride and joy this summer," said Courtney Norgaard.

She hopes Joe's memory can be honored by everyone being more attentive behind the wheel.

"Just please keep your eyes on the road," said Courtney Norgaard, "One split second can change everything."

An online fundraiser has been set up to help Courtney Norgaard and her two sons.