Survey: Two-thirds of travelers prefer unplanned trips

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Next time you take a vacation, why not try tossing the itinerary out and going where the wind takes you?

A new survey shows two-thirds of adults prefer trips that happen spontaneously. The survey, conducted by OnePoll for Motel 6, also found that nearly three-quarters of respondents wouldn't mind taking a trip to surprise destination. In fact, about the same amount of respondents said the journey is just as fun as the destination.

Forty-four percent of respondents plan to change up their travel plans this year, with 57% of those respondents planning to hit a new destination.

