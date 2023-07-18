Survey shows what Americans want out of their dream car

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new survey shows what Americans picture when daydreaming about their perfect ride.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Carvana, asked 2,000 Americans about their dream car.

SUVs, luxury cars and sports cars were the top three answers, and more than half of respondents said they dream of owning a hybrid or electric vehicle.

As far as color choice, black was the most popular, followed by white and red.

The top five factors people consider in their dream car are technology, performance, safety features, reliability and emotional appeal.

Nearly half of respondents said they have named their car.