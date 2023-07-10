Survey shows most common pregnancy food cravings

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new survey has revealed the most common pregnancy cravings.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Vitamin Angels, asked 2,000 women who have given birth in the last six years about their cravings. Nine out of 10 reported at least one food craving.

The top five cravings?

A seasonal food that was out of season at the time (e.g. Pumpkin pie) - 47% An unusual combination of foods (e.g. peanut butter and pickles) - 42% A specific food I could only get at one place - 35% Junk food (e.g. potato chips) - 33% Whole, natural foods (e.g. bananas) - 33%

The survey also showed that by the end of the first trimester, half of those surveyed had started eating more nutritious foods.