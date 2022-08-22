Survey reveals which kitchen items people will splurge on
Are you the person who loves a good kitchen gadget or will splurge on just the right kitchen items?
A new survey shows what people are willing to splurge on when it comes to the kitchen.
Good pots and pans came out on top, followed by a quality coffee maker.
Great knives came in next, followed by fancy oil and vinegar and then a stand-mixer.
Click here for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.