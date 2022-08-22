Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Survey reveals which kitchen items people will splurge on

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 22, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 22, 2022 01:15

Are you the person who loves a good kitchen gadget or will splurge on just the right kitchen items?

A new survey shows what people are willing to splurge on when it comes to the kitchen.

Good pots and pans came out on top, followed by a quality coffee maker.

Great knives came in next, followed by fancy oil and vinegar and then a stand-mixer. 

Click here for more information.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 8:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.