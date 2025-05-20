Just about any sunscreen does the trick, but here's how to make sure it really works

Protect your skin this summer with these sunscreen tips

Protect your skin this summer with these sunscreen tips

Protect your skin this summer with these sunscreen tips

Skin is the human body's largest organ, helping to protect against germs and regulating body temperature. As important as it is to use sunscreen, experts say it's also important to know how to apply it correctly.

First, put it on 15 minutes before going outside. That way it has time to soak into your skin. Then reapply every two hours, or more often if you're swimming, sweating or using a towel.

Experts also say to avoid getting too much sun, especially between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., when ultraviolet rays are most powerful.

Also, cover your skin with clothing when you can. Finally, be aware of the sun's reflection, especially if you're at the beach.

"When you are near the water or on the sand, water and sand can actually magnify and somewhat reflect the rays of the sun, making it easier to get a sunburn," said Dr. Shane Dormady, director of medical oncology at El Camino Health.

As for sunlamps and tanning beds, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they can also be dangerous in exposing your skin to too much ultraviolet light.

Which sunscreen is the best for you?

According to the Environmental Working Group's 2025 sunscreen guide, the best sunscreen is the one you wear and apply often.

The consumer organization released its annual list and found that nearly 500 products on the market meet its criteria for safe and effective options.

The report also found that high SPF sunscreens provide only slightly more protection than lower SPF products.